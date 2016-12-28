'Racist' Saldanha beach restrictions: Know your beach rights

(Instagram) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - South Africa's beaches are for everyone to enjoy, and SA's Minister of Environmental Affairs (DEA) Edna Molewa says the department will work to ensure that "no-one is denied access to use any of our coastal areas for recreation".



The announcement comes after reports that members of the public were denied access to Saldanha Bay recreational coastal areas. The ANC's West Coast branch called for Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen to be suspended immediately following apparent "racist" remarks concerning beach access.



"The people of Saldanha Bay are no drunkards, vandalist or noisy [sic]," said the regional branch's spokesperson Sammy Claassen in a statement.



SA"s DEA adds that it is unlawful to deny or restrict access to SA's natural resources, which are there for all to enjoy.

“The Department is currently engaging with the municipality in resolving this matter. The ultimate resolution shall be that no-one is denied access to use any of our coastal areas for recreation," Molewa says.

By law, no access fee may be charged without the approval of the Minister to the public to gain access to the Coastal Public Property. Any person or organ of the state intending to charge access fees must apply to the Minister for authorisation. The access fee does not apply to fees for the use of facilities or activities which are located on, or in, coastal public property.

Molewa says that “no such an application for charging fees has been received or processed by the Minister as per this Act. Thus no reason related to fees must be used to deny anyone access to this coastal area."

"It is thus unlawful in terms of the ICM Act to implement measures which prevent public access to the beach,” Molewa says.

The DEA has thus engaged in a consultative process with the Saldanha Bay Municipality with the aim of establishing "the nature and purpose of the actions allegedly embarked upon by the municipality, to ensure the immediate correction of any anomaly or illegality that may be found."

The Department will work with the Municipality and the Provincial Government to resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible and "will not hesitate to take any urgent enforcement measures in the interests of securing the rights of our citizens’ to access the beach," Molewa says.

“I am not requesting that the Municipality should not regulate and control activities on the beach – my request relates strictly to the public’s ability to access the beach,” Molewa says. “Such access must be hassle-free and not inconvenience some of the people who may be required to carry their recreational equipment and walk long distances to access our beach.”

The Saldana Bay municipality is urged to comply with these important transformation pieces of legislation of our country.



Know your beach rights

According to the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management (ICM) Act of 2008, everyone has the right to equitable access to the South African beaches and its public amenities.

Molewa says that the State, in its capacity as the public trustee of all coastal public property, has a duty to manage, protect and enhance it in the interests of the whole community, and for the benefit of present and future generations.

In terms of the ICM Act, all people in South Africa have the right of reasonable access to coastal public property and is entitled to use and enjoy coastal public property, provided such use:

Does not adversely affect the rights of members of the of the public to use and enjoy the coastal public property

Does not hinder the State in the performance of its duty to protect the environment

Does not cause an adverse effect to the environment





