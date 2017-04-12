WATCH: Leopard learns lesson from 2 porcupines

Cape Town - Kruger National Park's latest sighting proves that even the biggest and most dangerous animals can be defeated by animals we least expect.

Take this leopard for example. It appears to be casually strolling along until it spots two porcupines and goes into "attack mode". The porcupines make no haste in displaying their armour and aim their quills at the wild cat.

Kruger Sightings says that "leopards simply cannot resist the chase when it comes to porcupines, for some unknown reason".

Donovan Piketh, who captured the sighting, says: “This was the first time I have ever seen porcupines, and what a way to see them."

The leopard endured some pain while the porcupines were unscathed. It's an unusual sight to see a leopard removing porcupine quills out of it. "Eventually, the leopard gave up trying to get the last of the porcupine’s quills out and walked off into the bush," says Piketh.