SPOTTED! Gordon's Bay leopard plays peek-a-boo with motorists!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - At first, talks of a free-roaming leopard in Gordon's Bay was considered an old-wives tale to keep children from wandering too far...

But in recent years, more and more evidence has surfaced showing that these elusive, endemic Cape cats are in fact ruling the mountains of the Western Cape.

At first, a penguin-eating cat culprit was spotted on camera last year. And now, new evidence shows a spotted cat in broad daylight, perched up against the window of a motorist on the R44.

WATCH: Betty's Bay penguin-killing leopard spotted!



The video, which has since gone viral on social media, was first uploaded to Facebook by Wonderlings Bed & Breakfast. The video has since been watched over 60 000 times, and shared over 1 500 times.



The Rooi Els B&B posted the short video on Sunday, 26 March, saying "'Our' leopard in Gordon's bay is getting friendly!".

Check it out -

Although incredible, the frequency of the leopard sightings are causing concern. Comments on the Facebook video indicate concern that the leopard(s) might be surfacing more often because of the increase in fires in the area. Others say the behaviour of the leopard in the footage above points to the fact that people might have been feeding the animals, in order to get a better view of them. According to the Cape Leopard Trust, leopards in Africa are classified as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. "It is an adaptable and widespread species, however, the persistence of certain sub-populations is threatened by habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, hunting for trade and persecution," they say. "Because of their low densities, large home ranges and limited suitable habitat, leopards in the Cape are more threatened than many other leopard populations."

What to read next on Traveller24:

- The legend and legacy of the Betty’s Bay leopard

- Kruger Stories: Leopard raids the braai!

- WATCH: Sneaky lions snatch leopard's much anticipated meal