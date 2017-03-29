Expeditions to send huge trash bags to clean Mount Everest

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Kathmandu- Mountaineering expedition organizers in Nepal say they are sending huge trash bags with climbers on Mount Everest during the Spring season to collect trash that then can be lifted by helicopters back to the base camp.

Damodar Parajuli of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal said Wednesday that bags have already been sent to the Everest base camp to be carried by climbers, guides and porters to higher elevations.

Each bag can hold up to 80 kilograms of trash collected and can be hooked to helicopters to be flown back to the base camp.

Climbers say it is urgent to remove trash left by previous expeditions from Camp 2 on the mountain.

Water Sharks

Similar initiatives around the world are being implemented to clean up the cities. The city of Rotterdam in Netherlands have created a drone machine called Water Sharks to clean up the oceans. There are currently four water sharks swimming around and they collect up to 498 kilograms of waste in its open mouth.

What to read next on Traveller24



- WATCH: Climbing Mount Everest - hooks and all - in Virtual Reality

- First foreigners reach Everest peak after 2 Years

- Did the Nepal earthquake change the height of Mount Everest?



