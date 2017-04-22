SA’s Namaqua paradise in World’s Best Flower regions PLUS 19 Others you need to see

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}



Cape Town - It's no secret to seasoned South African travellers - the magic that happens in the Northern Cape come spring every year.

But to unsuspecting globetrotters, the annual Namaqua flower spectacle is something almost out of this world.

But, it seems, our secret is out! The Telegraph recently named South Africa’s spring blooms as one of the 20 greatest destinations on Earth for flowers, alongside other spectacular sites like Italy's Amalfi Coast - famous for its bright-coloured bougainvillaeas - and Holland and Belgium's stunning tulip fields.

South Africa's flower surprise remains our favourite flower watching spot however...

Check out where in the world you can find the greatest flower destinations below -

