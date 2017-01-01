WOW! 17 New Year fireworks celebrations around the world

United States: Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

New Zealand: The SkyTower firework display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The pyrotechnic display includes 500kgs of fireworks, 1 tonne of equipment and 10 kilometres of wire were used in the display set up. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbour on January 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Getty Images)

Singapore: Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia: Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's Eve celebrations of 2017 on on January 1, 2017 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hong Kong: Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

North Korea: North Koreans gather to watch a New Year's fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Britain: Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock during New Year celebrations on Sunday, Jan 1, 2017.(Photo: AP)

Russia: People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin standing at Red Square blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan 1, 2017. New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations. (Photo: AP)

Germany: The Brandenburg Gate at midnight on January 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Security was tightened this year at the celebration at the location after 12 people were killed and another 48 injured when a truck was driven into a Christmas market nearby less than two weeks earlier. (Photo: Getty Images)

Greece: Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Poland: Spectators watch fireworks in front of the Palace Kultury during the New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, January 1, 2017. Thousands of Warsaw residents took to the streets in the capital to usher in the New Year. (Photo: AP)

Egypt: Fireworks light the sky over the historical site of Giza Pyramids and Sphinx to celebrate the New Year in Egypt, Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

South Africa: Cape Town was awash with New Year's eve celebrations as a massive fireworks display lit up the V&A Waterfront at the foot of Table Mountain, in the heart of Cape Town's working harbour. (Photo: V&A Waterfront)

Brazil: People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)