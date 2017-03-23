ElectronicsBan: SAA US flights unaffected

(iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - South African Airways says it has not imposed a general ban on the use or carriage of electronic devices on board its flights as the airline has not received any directive from US Department of Transportation or the Federal Aviation Administration to restrict or ban usage of electronic devices on board its aircraft.



South Africans travelling to the UK and US via Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Doha and several other cities will no longer be allowed to use their laptops, iPads, tablets, kindles or e-readers in-flight – following the US and UK government ban on electronic devices on flights.

The ban affects flights 10 specific airports, via a direct flight to the US or the UK, and travellers should note they will not be allowed to stow any electronic device larger than 16cm x 9.3cm in their hand luggage.

Flights out of the US to these airports are not subject to the ban, according to US authorities.

“Customers may continue to use and enjoy their devices in our cabins except for those electronic devices that have specifically been prohibited on board and public/customer notifications to that effect have been made,” says SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

Traveller24 contacted Acsa to determine if any added security measures will be looked at from South Africa, but has yet to receive a response. In June 2016, the US issued a terror alert for South Africa over the weekend, warning of "terror attacks by Islamic militants. The alert saw security measures increased at airports as well as malls across the country.

“Whenever a ban is imposed or restriction is placed on the usage of devices, it is based on specific operational or security considerations. At this stage there is no blanket ban on carrying or using electronic devices on our flights, including those that serve the US destinations we fly to,” says Tlali.

Airlines affected by the US and UK ban include Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Egypt Air and Turkish Airlines. Affected devices not allowed in hand luggage include all tablets, iPads, Kindles, e-readers, laptops, cameras and lenses, portable DVD players, electronic game devices and travel printers and scanners larger than 16cm x 9.3cm.

The 10 international airports affected by the ban:

- Cairo in Egypt

- Amman in Jordan

- Kuwait City in Kuwait

- Casablanca in Morocco

- Doha in Qatar

- Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

- Istanbul in Turkey

- Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.





Lost productivity

While it's not quite as disruptive as an outright ban on smartphones — remember when the Samsung Galaxy note 7 was banned as it was considered a fire hazard - much less a travel ban based on nationality, the laptop limitation is a headache for a number of people, especially the business traveller who now has to stow it in their checked baggage.



'Lithium batteries not be transported in the hold'

The ban also raises the question around the airline policy that lithium-ion batteries not be transported in the hold - the batteries have been blamed for past aircraft fires.



“The airlines are responsible for enforcing these rules and therefore have the final say. One carrier may have a slightly different interpretation to another so it is vital that passengers contact airlines directly or your travel expert for clarification. Flight Centre Travel Group is also liaising with airlines to get clarity,” says Michelle Jolley, Spokesperson for Corporate Brand a division of Flight Centre Travel Group.

