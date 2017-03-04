FindYourEscape in SA's iconic West Coast

Cape Town - The West Coast, or Weskus as the locals call it, is one of SA's richest natural and cultural havens in South Africa.

While the water is icy cold, it creates a hub for some of our most delicious seafood - simple yet delicious fare like mussels, snoek and 'kreef', or West Coast Rock Lobster.

SEE: Living West Coast Heritage: 5 Adventurous things to do



In springtime, for a fleeting moment, visitors get a glimpse of the iconic Namaqua flowers - one of the most incredible and miraculous natural wonders there are to see in SA.

Whatever you choose to do and explore, the 'Weskus' truly is a piece of SA's heart - unique in every way.



