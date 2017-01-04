PICS: Heavy floods in Gauteng leave streets looking like rivers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}



Cape Town - Heavy rains in the Heidelberg area in Gauteng has wreaked havoc on Tuesday night, as flash flooding resulted in the streets looking like flowing rivers.

Photos shared to social media show flood water running through parking lots, homes and streets. Cars have also been swept away by the waters, and properties damaged due to the heavy downpour.

According to one Facebook user on the Reënval in SA group, 62mm of rain was recorded in Heidelberg on Tuesday night alone. In other areas, like Warmbad, a 100mm was recorded.

In the Eastern Cape too, on Monday, a 54-year-old man was killed and at least 70 people injured in a storm.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health's spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that, apart from the seven people who were struck by lightning, 23 children were among those injured by flying corrugated iron roofs and other objects that the extremely strong winds ripped up and flung about.



Regardless of the severe damage, South Africans have welcomed the rain and according to the South African Weather Service, more rain can be expected throughout the week. SEE: Weather Update: Heavy rain for part of SA as Western Cape battles gale force winds

Take a look as some of the flash flooding:













As floods wreak havoc in the north, the Western Cape emergency services are battling to contain fires in the Somerset West area, that has already destroyed properties in the mountainous areas. On Tuesday afternoon, 3 January, the beautiful Bezweni Lodge in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village in Somerset West has burnt down in the fires.

SEE: WATCH: Bezweni Lodge burnt down in devastating Somerset West fires

Areas in Somerset West were evacuated on Tuesday night and on Wednesday, firefighting procedures continued.







What to read next on Traveller24:

- Weather Update: Heavy rain for part of SA as Western Cape battles gale force winds

- WATCH: Bezweni Lodge burnt down in devastating Somerset West fires

- SA Insider Guide: Celebrate the first weekend of 2017 in proper Mzansi style