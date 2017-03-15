PICS: Rain falls in drought-hit Cape Town, caution advised as traffic takes a beating

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - As the Western Cape labours with an estimated 105 days of water left in its dams, morning rainfall on Wednesday saw twitter awash with post of joy.

The South African Weather Service forecast a 60% chance of rain on Wednesday morning along the coastal regions of the Western Cape, specifically over Central Cape Town extending towards Cape Agulhas.

But Wednesday's rainfall will do little to stem the drought concerns in the province. The City of Cape Town on Monday 13 March, warned dam levels have dropped to 30%, which is 1,5% down from a week ago.



It says with the last 10% of a dam’s water mostly not being useable, dam levels are effectively at approximately 20%, with 105 days of useable water left at current consumption levels. However, consumption has continued to decline and is now at 751 million litres per day – 51 million litres above the collective usage target of 700 million litres per day.

"The City of Cape Town thanks those consumers who have stepped up their efforts to reduce water consumption dramatically. However, it remains crunch time and further reductions are vital as the draw-down rate of the dams continues to stay pronounced due to the climatic conditions."



Further pressure reduction initiatives to reduce consumption are also currently being tested the city said, as some of the top consumers on the city's list have since been removed.

"This is the outcome that we want: for residents to take responsibility for consumption and then to reduce it. We are extremely encouraged by the response across all sectors."

As the City keeps its contingency and emergency measures in place conjunction with the National Department of Water and Sanitation, National Water Week could not be more essential in educating people on the value of water.

NOTE: National Water Week will be taking place from 20 to 26 March in accordance with the international Water Day on 22 March.

This year, there will be a specific focus on Waste Water, aka the "Untapped Resource", and the United Nations World Water Development Report 2017 driving this initiative will be launched on World Water Day in Durban. See more info on the conference here.



To report a leak or query email water.restrictions@capetown.gov.za or send an SMS to 31373.







