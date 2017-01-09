WATCH: Heavy rain, flooding rivers close roads in southern Kruger

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}



Cape Town - Heavy rain in the northern parts of the country and over the southern parts of the Kruger National Park (KNP) last week and over the weekend has caused all the gravel roads south of Sabie River to close until further notice.

Photographs from visitors in the park show the Skukuza rest camp was also flooded due to the rains, causing tents to float!

According to KNP spokesperson William Mabasa, the road from Skukuza to Malelane and Pretoriuskop at the Delaport bridge, and the access road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie is also closed for now until the water at Sabie River subsides.

This is to “ensure that visitors are safe during their stay in the Park,” Mabasa says.

Some low level bridges - like the Lower Sabie low level bridge and Crocodile Bridge - are slowly being reopened to the public, but causing is still advised as there is a lot of debris still on these bridges.

Take a look at the rain in the park:













So far, 2017 has brought welcomed rain across the country in the first week of the year, and the coming week seems equally promising for rains.

See the full weather report: Weather Update: Another rainy week expected in SA

According to the South African Weather Service, South Africans can expected another rainy in week, especially across the central, northern and eastern parts of the parts of the country, while the Western Cape and coast faces another hot, dry and windy week ahead.





