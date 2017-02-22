WATCH: North West town underwater, KZN rivers overflowing as more rain forecast

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - It has certainly been a year of extreme weather so far. While the Western Cape and western parts of the Northern Cape have only about 129 days of water usage left from its dam reservoirs, good rains in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country are still pouring down.

And more is yet to come. The South African Weather Service issued a warning of heavy rain leading to flooding, expected in the southern parts of Limpopo, the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well as the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal, m Port Edward to Richard's Bay on Wednesday, 22 February.

SEE: Weather Update: Rain, flooding continues in central, north-eastern parts of SA

Tugela River flood warning

This as a warning has been issued for farmers near the Tugela River, the largest river in KwaZulu-Natal, to remove all pumps from the river as it is expected to flood.

The Spioenkop Dam it flows from has been steadily filling up in the last few days and is nearly 100% full. On Tuesday, the dam was at 93%, as water was flowing heavily into Driel Dam which pushes it into Spioenkop.

The warning to remove the pumps comes as the Tugela is expected to burst its banks in low-lying areas as soon as Spioenkop reaches full capacity.

Woodstock Dam in KZN has already burst its banks and Bergville water purification plant pumps are reportedly also flooded and no longer operational, the local Ladysmith Gazette reported.

On Sunday Hlalanathi Drakensberg Resort shared the two videos below, showing the flowing Tugela River. They said: “This is becoming a regular occurrence… Tugela river is roaring with sounds of relief to the parched earth!”

ALSO SEE Before-and-after PICS: 3 Major SA Rivers flowing again, Western Cape drought continues

Check it out:

Wolmaransstad under water

The north and north-eastern parts of SA have also received heavy rain.

Areal video footage shared to Storm Report SA and Reenval in SA show the town of Wolmaransstad in the North West province flooding.

Due to heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, 21 and 22 February, the Makwassie creek bursts its banks and flooded nearby houses and businesses causing substantial damages.

The rain and flooding caused severe damage to roads in the area, and forced the closure of the N12 running through the small North West town on Tuesday afternoon. Take a look at the damages in the video below:

For Wednesday, heavy rain leading to flooding is also possible in the northern parts of Mpumalanga and southern half of Limpopo, the SA Weather Service says.





Western Cape nearly dried up

While South Africans are bracing for floods in the north and east, the Western Cape remains dry.

The City of Cape Town has issued a plea to residents in the Western Cape on Tuesday, urging them to cut down on water consumption as dam levels have dropped to 34,5%, a further 1,7% down from a week ago. And, with the last 10% of a dam’s water unable to be utilized, dam levels are now effectively at 24,5%.

SEE: Western Cape Water crisis: 129 days of useable water left as dams dip 1.7%

At the current draw-down rate, the City warns, "we could be looking at approximately 129 days of useable water left".

Video footage from last week shows just fare waterlines have receded in the Steenbras, Theewaterskloof , Voelvlei and Berg River dams.

SEE: 4 SA dams' dire water levels from a bird's eye view

What to read next on Traveller24:

- Drop Drop! The new mobile app that helps you save water

- MAP: Kruger re-opens select roads following Dineo floods

- Western Cape Water crisis: 129 days of useable water left as dams dip 1.7%