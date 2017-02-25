ALERT: Flood warning as Vaal Dam sluice gates expected to be opened

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Residents along the banks of the Vaal River are being warned about possible flooding as the Vaal Dam sluice gates are expected to be opened, as the dam nears 100%.

The alert was posted to twitter as forecasts showed the Vaal dam would reach 100% capacity this weekend, currently at 95% and a momentous two-year high after heavy rains this past week.

The South African Weather service says for Sunday, slow moving storms across central/southern parts of Gauteng could result in further localised flooding due to already saturated ground.

?? BREAKING: The Dept of Water & Sanitation has issued a flood warning to VAAL DAM residents in preparation of the opening of sluice gates. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 25, 2017

Vaal Dam is now 93.17% full this morning. 30% increase in 1 week. We have a dry winter ahead of us.We need to continue to #Savewater ^NB pic.twitter.com/zOHowj4OIS — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 25, 2017

The Department of Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to give a briefing on Sunday, 26 February, at the dam in Deneysville to see the impact of the recent rains on the dam, as well as to give an update on the status of the drought and dam levels countrywide.









On Friday morning, reports showed properties on the banks of the Vaal River had been severely affected by the rapid rise, saying that the increase points to a massive 10,02% point rise in 24 hours on Thursday alone







South Africa's dams have shown considerable improvement in the last few weeks according to the department as more than half have reported an increase. The country's national water storage has gone up by 2.3% from 55.6% to 57.9% overall last week. While Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape showed slight decreases.

The department said the Western Cape system with six dams serving the City of Cape Town was at 36, 9% but it dipped to 35.7% this past week. The system was at 43% around this time last year.

Communities in the area around the Vaal Dam are asked to be on high alert as disaster management team will remain on standby.