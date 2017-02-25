ALERT: Flood warning as Vaal Dam sluice gates expected to be opened

Cape Town - Residents along the banks of the Vaal River are being warned about possible flooding as the Vaal Dam sluice gates are expected to be opened, as the dam nears 100%.
The alert was posted to twitter as forecasts showed the Vaal dam would reach 100% capacity this weekend, currently at 95% and a momentous two-year high after heavy rains this past week.
The South African Weather service says for Sunday, slow moving storms across central/southern parts of Gauteng could result in further localised flooding due to already saturated ground.
The Department of Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to give a briefing on Sunday, 26 February, at the dam in Deneysville to see the impact of the recent rains on the dam, as well as to give an update on the status of the drought and dam levels countrywide.
On Friday morning, reports showed properties on the banks of the Vaal River had been severely affected by the rapid rise, saying that the increase points to a massive 10,02% point rise in 24 hours on Thursday alone
South Africa's dams have shown considerable improvement in the last few weeks according to the department as more than half have reported an increase. The country's national water storage has gone up by 2.3% from 55.6% to 57.9% overall last week. While Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape showed slight decreases.
The department said the Western Cape system with six dams serving the City of Cape Town was at 36, 9% but it dipped to 35.7% this past week. The system was at 43% around this time last year.
The following tips should be considered during flooding and heavy rain:
People living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them. They should monitor the rising water levels and evacuate the areas to a safer place or higher spot when the water level rises.
Do not cross flooded roads or bridges – use other routes.
Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers.
Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water, even if the water is 15 cm deep, it can sweep you off your feet.
Motorist must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas.
Please drive to and park at safer areas.
Public should monitor weather alerts through the radios and television.
Public should contact their municipal disaster management centres or the nearest police station or call the national emergency numbers (112, 10177 or 107) when faced with threats.
Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it and the ground is not visible.
Teach your children about the dangers of the floods.
Keep your important documents in a water-resistant container.
Have emergency numbers at hand.
Be especially vigilant at night, when it is harder to recognise potentially deadly road hazards.
Do not camp or park your car along rivers or washes, especially during heavy rains or thunderstorms.
If you are on foot, be aware that low moving water can also be dangerous during flood conditions. If you come upon moving water, do not walk into it.
Where possible, communities are encouraged to try and avoid contact with any flood waters. The water may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity from the fallen power lines.