ALERT: Kruger road flooded, closed indefinitely after dam bursts in heavy rain

Cape Town - Visitors in the Kruger National Park's Lower Sabie regions should take note of the closure of the popular H1/2 due to severe flooding in the area.

The flooding comes after a small dam bust on Saturday night, 4 March, causing "serious road damage on the way towards Tshokwane from Skukuza, some 5 kilometers after the Sabie River high water bridge".

This is according to William Mabasa, acting head of communications for SANParks, warning visitors about the road closures that may take several months to repair.

"The H1/2 between Tshokwane and Skukuza is closed and might remain closed for a few months," Mabasa says. "The only access road to the North and to the South between Skukuza and Tshokwane will be via the low water bridge just East of Lower Sabie camp," Mabasa says.

While the low-water bridge at Lower Sabie was also closed over the weekend due to the heavy rains, the water has since subsided and the bridge has been reopened.

Mabasa warns, however, that "visitors who will be travelling between Satara and Skukuza or Skukuza to Satara must first check the water situation at Lower Sabie low water bridge at the reception offices" before embarking on their journey.

More rain has been forecast for the area for Monday, the South African Weather Service says: Weather Update: Rain, extreme heat leads in SA's first autumn week

Photos from the flooding show a piece of the road completely destroyed -

This is the road which have been closed for the next 'few months' -

Mabasa says that although "this unforeseen act of nature" is an inconvenience for travellers, SANParks will try their utmost to repair the damages and keep visitors informed on developments.



Most of South Africa’s summer rainfall areas, of which Kruger is part, are delighting in the recent rain, and water levels in SA’s biggest dam – The Gariep Dam – are also expected to swell over 100% any time soon.



