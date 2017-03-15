ALERT WATCH: Massive hail storm sweeps over Gauteng, severe thunderstorms expected



Cape Town - Travellers have been urged to be on high alert as a hail storm and severe thunder showers are currently crawling over the north-eastern parts of SA.

Video footage shared on social media show a 'freak' hail storm sweeping over Sandton.

South African Weather Service as well as Gauteng Weather on Wednesday afternoon, 15 March, warned of severe thunderstorms experienced over parts of uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Sisonke and Ugu of KZN as well as in the north-eastern parts of Ekurhuleni of Gauteng.

According to aircraft spotter Vincent Lessing on Twitter, there could also be potential weather avoidance for incoming and outgoing flights at OR Tambo International Airport due to thundershowers in close vicinity of airfield.



This is what the 'freak' hail storm looks like -









The thunderstorms and hail, however, will dissipate quickly, with only a 30% chance of rain remaining in the area for Thursday, 16 March.





The Gauteng thundershowers come after the Western Cape too received some much-needed rain on Wednesday morning. Regardless of the little relief, the drought situation in the province remains critical, which weather official fearing that "the amount of rain expected in the season before the Western Cape's winter rainfall season might not be enough to carry us through."

