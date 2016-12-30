HOAX: Mango Airlines slams free flight promo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Travellers hoping for a free flight from low-cost carrier Mango have been let down again after Mango slammed a fake Instagram account offering its first 5 000 followers two tickets to any destination in the country.

Thousands of South Africans have been caught out by an Instagram offer on Friday, 30 December.

But the real Mango Airlines confirmed on Twitter it was a fake Instagram account had been created. The fake promo can be seen below, followed by the accredited Mango Airlines' Twitter account which slammed the hoax.



Mango was hit by a similar freebie hoax in 2014.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) warned against travel scams ahead of the festive season saying travellers should double check sources when purchasing or pursuing travel 'deals'.

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA) members, they said, comply with a strict code of conduct that ensures they follow sound business practices, and travel agencies who are ASATA members have further signed a Charter promising the travelling public that they will benefit from professional service, ethical conduct and trustworthy behaviour when working with an ASATA-accredited travel agent.

Travellers are advised to be sure to book with accredited, trusted sources to avoid disappointment.



