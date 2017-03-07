No injuries, flights unaffected after 'R24m' robbery at OR Tambo

Cape Town - SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali confirmed no injuries nor delays have been caused by an alleged cargo robbery of one of its inter-continental flights on Tuesday evening.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) for OR Tambo International posted to its Facebook page confirming an armed robbery occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 19:45. "No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported. The robbers fled and it is not known at this stage what, if anything, was taken during the incident," according to Acsa.

Tlali told Traveller24, "A robbery incident involving high value cargo that was destined to fly on one of our international flights" took place." He confirmed no one was injured and the matter is now under investigation by law enforcement agencies.



Tlali said further details would be shared as reliable information was made available.

South African Police Service (SAPS) and Airports Company South Africa are said to be working closely with other security agencies to apprehend the suspects.

An intelligence Bureau agency based in Gauteng tweeted about the incident at about 21:48, estimating the value of the robbery at R24 million.

OR Tambo has recently been named African cargo airport of the year, for a third consecutive year. Part of developments at the airport for the year ahead are said to include "infrastructure and freight improvements."

OR Tambo General Manager Bongiwe Pityi said at the time of receiving the award in February this year that the infrastructure to support the airfreight industry will be steadily improved.

In the short term, Airports Company South Africa was "expecting to reconfigure and upgrade the access and frontage roads around the cargo buildings at OR Tambo International Airport to ease congestion and reduce in-transit times".



In the medium to long term, plans for a midfield cargo terminal are being aligned with a master development plan for the entire airport precinct.

