WATCH: #CycloneDineo hits Mozambique, puts Kruger and KZN on high alert

Cape Town - The Kruger National Park as well as the Province of KwaZulu-Natal has activated its disaster management teams as Cyclone Dineo intensifies and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Limpopo and KZN over the weekend.

At a media briefing about the cyclone on Wednesday, 15 February, KZN's Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that the province's disaster management teams are on full alert for storms and floods that may come from the approaching tropical cyclone.

Dube-Ncube urged northern KZN communities to be prepared for the effects of cyclone, saying that "communities must take all warnings seriously.

"We are leaving nothing to chance," she said.

Officials at the briefing said that they are communicating with various community forums to ensure message about the approaching cyclone gets out to residents in time. "This is not to make people panic," Dube-Ncube says, "but to be aware of possibilities of the weather situation".











Footage of the severe tropical storm which has since been upgraded to cyclone status on Wednesday afternoon has been shared to social media, with the South African Weather Service confirming it now dominates much of the Mozambique channel.

It is expected to bring wind speeds of 90knots, or approximately 166km/h, as well as torrential rain that could bring widespread flooding.

SEE: MAP: Storm #Dineo intensifies, Kruger weekend storm looming



The SA weather service warns that strong and damaging winds, as well as rough sea conditions are expected along the southern coastline of Mozambique as of Wednesday evening, with the coastline north of Xai-Xai particularly vulnerable to storm surge.



"The latest forecast guidance suggests that it is likely to intensify to Intense Tropical Cyclone status as early as tonight, (Wednesday evening). Shortly before making landfall near Inhambane, southern Mozambique in the early morning hours of Thursday."



In addition to the overall risk faced by coastal communities, the threat of storm surge will be particularly pronounced on the forward flank (south-western) side of the system (due to the combined effect of storm motion as well as winds swirling clockwise around the system).

No expected effects on Eastern Cape

The SA Weather Service states Dineo is maintaining a predominantly westerly track - denouncing reports doing the rounds that the storm would affect the Eastern Cape. "The official forecast from the SAWS is that Tropical Storm “Dineo” will have no effect on the Eastern Cape, whatsoever."

Expected to brush over north-eastern borders of South Africa, heavy rainfall may occur in places over the lowveld and adjacent escarpment regions on the evening of Thursday the 16th, according to the forecast.

The greatest impact with respect to South African provinces is suggested to be on Friday the 17th, when heavy rain can be expected over the entire eastern half of Limpopo, including the Kruger National Park, where 100 to 200mm of rain could occur per day.

Kruger Park's Disaster Management team is on alert in the face of Cyclone Dineo hitting the Northern areas of the park on Thursday evening.

In January heavy rain in the northern parts of the country and over the southern parts of the Kruger National Park caused all the gravel roads south of Sabie River to close - WATCH: Heavy rain, flooding rivers close roads in southern Kruger





As per this live cam shared by Latest Sightings on Wednesday afternoon (13:30pm), there is already a considerable downpour at Djuma, part of greater Kruger.

CYCLONE SAFETY TIPS



The following tips could be useful if you find yourself in the affected areas, as recommend by Resilium Insurance.

Preparing for a cyclone



- Assemble an emergency kit that includes things like first aid supplies, torch, battery operated portable radio, important documents and medicines.

- Regularly clear gutters and rubbish from around your property.



- Ensure your family members and/or employees know how to turn off mains supply for water, power and gas.



- Make sure your property has clear access for emergency services.



- Have an evacuation plan and discuss with your family and/or employees.



- Regularly check the condition of your property’s roof and arrange the repair of any loose tiles, eaves or roof screws.



- Fit windows with shutters or metal screens.



- Ensure your vehicle is in good working order.



- If you receive a warning for your area, charge your mobile battery and fill up the car if possible.



At the onset a cyclone



- First and foremost, the safety of you, your loved ones and employees should come first. For any emergencies, please call 000.

- Use local alerts and warning systems to get information and expert informed advice.

- If safe to do so, move your vehicle undercover and secure any outdoor furniture and other items.



- Fill buckets, sinks and baths with water in case the water supply becomes restricted.



- Gather everyone indoors including any pets.



- Stay away from doors, windows and exterior walls.



- Turn off all electricity, gas and water and unplug all appliances.



During a cyclone



- Listen to your portable radio for updates and remain indoors until advised.



- If an official evacuation order is issued, you must leave immediately and seek shelter elsewhere.



After a cyclone



- If you have been evacuated, don’t return to your property or vehicle until authorities confirm it is safe to do so.



- Flooding can occur after a cyclone. Use local alerts and warning systems to get information and expert informed advice.



- Stay away from damaged areas and properties.



- Don’t use electrical appliances that have been wet until they’ve been checked for safety by a professional.



-Drinking water may be contaminated, so listen out for news reports to confirm whether the community’s water supply is safe to drink.

- Take photos and dispose of any items that have been affected by contaminated flood waters.



- If you have been evacuated, only return to your property when authorities indicate it is safe.

- Stay away from damaged power lines, fallen trees and flood waters.

Visit the weathersa.co.za website as well as follow them on twitter @SAWeatherServic

