AfriTravel: New non-stop service between Lomé and Johannesburg launched

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - Togo based Pan African Airlines, ASKY have announce a new nonstop service between Lomé and Johannesburg starting April 8, 2017.

Currently operating a fleet of 8 New Generation aircrafts, including one Boeing 737 – 800, three Boeing 737-700 and four Dash Q-400.

The four day flights per week will be operated with 737-800 available between the two airports, operating on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

SEE: New #ElectronicsBan: 7 key questions answered

According to airline, with this flight, Johannesburg will join the growing ASKY hub in Lomé, as passengers will be able to connect between Johannesburg and ASKY’s entire network in West and Central Africa - including Abidjan, Bamako, Conakry, Dakar, Douala, Lagos, Libreville, Niamey, Ouagadougou and Yaoundé.

"Passengers in many of these markets will save hours with this new connection over the current schedules offered in the markets," says Asky.

What to read next on Traveller24:

- National Water Week: SA flies flag for global Waste Water drive

- Book smart: Airlines with the most leg room revealed

- #HumanRightsDay:10 Images of human rights champions you just want to share