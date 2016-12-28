Festive season flight delays as heavy fog engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Dubai — Passengers travelling through Dubai between Christmas and New Year's Day should take into account the flight delays at the world's biggest flight connection hub. Heavy seasonal fog engulfed the skyscraper-lined skyline of Dubai for several hours, causing flights to be delayed at the world's busiest international airport.

At sunrise Wednesday, 28 December, downtown Dubai was so foggy that even the outline of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, could not be seen by passers-by. Fog also engulfed Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

At Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, flights were delayed by up to an hour. Delays also hit Abu Dhabi's international airport.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology & Seismology earlier had warned that visibility Wednesday morning would be less than 50 meters.

High humidity and falling temperatures cause the fog to roll in seasonally along the coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

