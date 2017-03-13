ALERT: SAA cancels US flights due to winter storm Stella

(iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - South African Airways (SAA) advises all customers that due to the adverse weather conditions as a result of North American “Winter Storm Stella”, its flights have been cancelled.



Affected flights are those to and from Washington, Dulles International Airport (Washington DC) operated via Accra, Kotoka International Airport, Ghana and to and from New York, John F Kennedy International Airport.



AFP reports an estimated 2000 flights have been affected as Storm Stella is set to intensify over the midwest and north east of the United States - with New York expected to get an estimated 12 to 14 inches of snow. Millions of Americans braced for potentially the worst winter storm of the season - as the US National Weather Service issued a 24-hour blizzard warning.

The airports in New York, Boston, Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia will be hardest hit, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

“We place the safety of our customers and crew first and have therefore taken the decision to cancel flights to and from our United States destinations for today and tomorrow. The airline will closely monitor the situation and reinstate its flight schedule once it is safe to operate,” says Tlali Tlali, SAA Spokesperson.





The following flights have been cancelled:



- Washington, Dulles International Airport



Monday, 13 March 2017 - SA 209 from Johannesburg (JNB) via Accra (ACC) to Washington (IAD)



Tuesday, 14 March 2017 - SA 210 from Washington (IAD) via Accra (ACC) to Johannesburg (JNB)





New York, John F Kennedy International Airport



Monday, 13 March 2017 - SA 203 from Johannesburg (JNB) to New York (JFK)



Tuesday, 14 March 2017 - SA 204 from New York (JFK) to Johannesburg (JNB)



SAA apologised for the inconvenience with all passengers advised to visit www.flysaa.com for all flight updates and or flight cancellations.

"The supporting information will be updated on the Flight Status menu tab,” says Tlali.

