SAA flight from JFK 'dumps fuel' shortly after departure

Cape Town - Aviation surveillance portal AirLive.net has tweeted that South African Airways flight #SA204 from JFK to Johannesburg has had an issue on departure and has been forced to dump fuel.

According to RadarBox24.com, SA204 left JFK at 10:37 eastern standard time and ran into issues about 1 hour and 37 minutes into the flight. It was expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Thursday morning at 07:57 local time.

Traveller24 has contacted SAA to confirm what the issue is, no further details are available as yet.

