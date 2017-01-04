NewsFlights

SAA flight from JFK 'dumps fuel' shortly after departure

2017-01-04 19:26
Cape Town - Aviation surveillance portal AirLive.net has tweeted that South African Airways flight  from JFK to Johannesburg has had an issue on departure and has been forced to dump fuel.

According to RadarBox24.com, SA204 left JFK at 10:37 eastern standard time and ran into issues about 1 hour and 37 minutes into the flight. It was expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Thursday morning at 07:57 local time.

Traveller24 has contacted SAA to confirm what the issue is, no further details are available as yet. 

