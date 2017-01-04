SAA flight from JFK 'dumps fuel' shortly after departure

Cape Town - Aviation surveillance portal AirLive.net has tweeted that South African Airways flight #SA204 from JFK to Johannesburg has had an issue on departure and has been forced to dump fuel. ALERT South African Airways #SA204 from JFK to Johannesburg has an issue on depature and is dumping fuel https://t.co/Hg6bJ4Qczo pic.twitter.com/nPIS75qrIA— AIRLIVE.net (@airlivenet) January 4, 2017According to RadarBox24.com, SA204 left JFK at 10:37 eastern standard time and ran into issues about 1 hour and 37 minutes into the flight. It was expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Thursday morning at 07:57 local time.Traveller24 has contacted SAA to confirm what the issue is, no further details are available as yet. What to read next on Traveller24: - New SA flight routes travellers can take advantage of in 2017- The best GoPro videos of 2016 will leave you craving adventure- #BestNine2016: Our best travel shots from 2016 - Traveller24 share: