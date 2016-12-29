Thick fog in Dubai continues, more festive season flights delayed

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

United Arab Emirates — Thick seasonal fog again has engulfed parts of the United Arab Emirates, delaying flights.



The UAE's National Center of Meteorology & Seismology said on Thursday, 29 December, that visibility dropped below 50 meters in areas around the country.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel and home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw flight delays. Delays also hit Abu Dhabi and Sharjah's international airports when the fog first caused problems on Wednesday, 28 December.

Dubai police said the heavy fog on Wednesday caused 119 traffic crashes. Authorities offered no immediate number of crashes Thursday as the fog appeared even thicker in some parts of the city-state, which is home to the world's tallest building.



High humidity and falling temperatures cause the fog to roll in seasonally along the coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Mayor global carrier Emirates is engaging with passengers via social media for updates on flight delays.

















This is what the thick fog currently looks like:













