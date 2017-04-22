WATCH: US airline in ‘crisis mode’ as mom holding baby struck when pram forcibly removed

Cape Town - An American Airlines employee has been suspended after an ugly altercation between a cabin crew member and a passenger holding a baby took place.

BBC reports the airline has removed an employee from duty, after a video filmed by Surain Adyanthaya, a passenger sitting several rows back. Adyanthaya uploaded the footage to Facebook saying, “OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby."

The video shows the aftermath, in which the airline’s employee says, "Hit me! Come on, bring it on", when challenged by another male passenger.

American Airlines has since issued a crisis alert statement, saying it was "deeply sorry for the pain we have caused" the woman passenger and her family.