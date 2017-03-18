Weather Update: Hot and sunny SA weekend ahead, with rain in parts

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town – If you or your family and friends will be part of the Cape Town Carnival, you'll be happy to know it's going to be a fine long weekend as temperatures will peaking in the mid 20s.

while beach lovers in Durban will be relieved to note that the city's municipality have confirmed almost all beaches are open, except for two - following last weekend's devastating waves.

According to EThekwini Municipality the beach clean-up operations and shark net installations are still on-going at City beaches, following monster waves that damaged infrastructures along the promenade on Saturday, March 11.

"All City beaches, excluding Country Club and eThekwini beaches are currently open," according to the City on Friday.

"While Battery Beach has been re-opened it will be closed in the event of a high tide. Sand mopping operations are progressing well. Areas in front of commercial sites have been cleared and will be swept using a suctions truck,” says the City.

For the rest of the country it will be mostly fine conditions, with light showers expected in the south-western coastal regions, as well as low cloud over eastern and south-eastern parts of SA.

Rainfall

On Saturday, March 18, isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in places over the northeastern parts of the country.

A 30% chance of rain has been forecast in the morning across south-western coastal regions, with morning drizzle expected over the escarpment of Limpopo, central and northern parts of the North West provinces. There is also a 30% chance of rain expected on Saturday evening over the coastal and adjacent interior regions in Kwazulu-Natal.

Temperature

The coastal areas can expect cool conditions, while the northern and central parts of the country will be hot. It will be warm in the Western Cape, and extremely hot in Lowveld and in the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The hottest places in the country will be Upington in the Northern Cape reaching a high of 36°C, followed by Potchefstroom and Vryburg in the North West and Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg in Kwazulu Natal - with all four cities reaching 34°C.

Johannesburg in Gauteng will reach 29°C while Pretoria will reach 31°C. Bloemfontein in the Free State will also reach 31°C.

Along the rest of the coastal regions of SA, Cape Town in the Western Cape will be 20°C, while Durban on the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal will reach 30°C and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape will be 24°C.

This is what the forecast for the next 4 days looks like in the major cities in SA -

CAPE TOWN