Real SNAKE on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai - An Emirates flight from Muscat to Dubai was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft's cargo hold.
The animal was found before Sunday's flight from Oman, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched.
In November last year, first class passengers on an Aeromexico flight dealt with a similar incident, 33 000ft in the air!
The passengers were confronted by a snake that fell from an overhead storage compartment.
SEE: Slithering snake shakes things up on flight to Mexico
Nobody was hurt in the incident but a few passengers were rattled.
