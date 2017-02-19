Weekend Wrap: Deadly Dineo, SA's 7-star VVIP airport terminal saga, Boeing's new Dreamliner 10

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town - It's been a weekend were the rains have been both a blessing and a curse, while the aviation race for the biggest and best plane has been taken up a notch by Boeing. Here are the weekend travel-related stories you might have missed but need to know about.

Deadly Dineo and the swirl of fake weather news



Cyclone Dineo killed seven people, injured more than 55 and displaced over 100 000 as it battered southern Mozambique, natural disasters agencies said over the weekend. See News24’s latest report here.

The National Institute of Disaster Management said that among the 55 people injured, four were in critical condition. Dineo's impact has been greatest in Inhambane and Vilanculos, two areas popular with tourists on Mozambique's southeast coast, where total rainfall reached 100 to 200 millimetres. More than 650 000 people in the south-eastern African country were also affected since the storm made landfall late Wednesday.

SEE - PICS: Heavy rain, flooding as ex-Dineo sweeps over SA

While the storm had dissipated considerably since making landfall on Thursday last week and headed for the north of South Africa - disaster management teams were on alert in KZN as well as Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Kruger National Park shut all its gravel roads, with the precautionary measures still in place as per the last update on the SANParks website.

However, a number of fake news reports were doing the rounds about the extent of Dineo’s effects as well as the areas it would affect in South Africa - isolated showers in the Free State and Central SA over the weekend had nothing to do with the storm.

While this was from Dineo...

This storm and extreme weather in Bloem was not...

But with that said, the central parts of South Africa will continue to see heavy rainfall and warnings of flash floods continue as we head into the new week.

SEE: Monday's Weather Update: Gale force winds, heavy rains and flood warnings for central SA

South Africa's dams have shown a slight improvement in the last week according to the Department of Water and Sanitation, as more than half have reported an increase. The country's national water storage has gone up by 2.3% from 55.6% last week to 57.9% this week overall. While Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape showed slight decreases, overall there was a snail-pace improvement.

SEE: #WaterWednesday: 10+ Super-easy tips to save water

While Gauteng dam levels had a slight decrease from 86.7% to 86.3%. Mpumalanga also showed a slight decrease from 67.8% to 67.1%, as well as Western Cape, which remained critically low, decreasing from 36.2% last week to 34.9% this week. The department said the Western Cape system with six dams serving the City of Cape Town was at 36, 9% last week but dipped to 35.7% this week. The system was at 43% around this time last year. Want to know how much water you should be saving?

While Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he never approved the Oppenheimer family's application for the Fireblade airport terminal to be an exclusive, international port of entry, new allegations involving the infamous Guptas highlights security concerns in its possible operation.



SEE: 'I never approved the Oppenheimer’s ultra-luxury airport' - Gigaba



News24 reports six days after the Gupta family infamously “fled” South Africa last year on a late-night flight, a second Gupta plane tried to leave with a box believed to have been full of diamonds. When Fireblade security asked to see what was inside, a Gupta security staffer refused, took the bag from the counter and left - read New24's report here.

The Fireblade terminal has been embroiled in a turf war between the two powerful families – the Oppenheimers and the Guptas – and government.

Fireblade, majority owned by the Oppenheimer family, was established to cater for VVIP guests landing private jets at OR Tambo. To date, R260m has been spent on the seven-star terminal. To run successfully, Fireblade requires customs and immigration officials on site, but state-owned arms company Denel and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba are not in favour. “[Denel] went from being extremely supportive landlords to extremely obstructive landlords – I have no idea why,” says business mogul Nicky Oppenheimer.

SEE: PICS: Inside the Oppenheimer’s ultra-luxury Fireblade Aviation terminal Boeing launches new plane



As President Donald Trump is said to be working on a "streamlined" version of his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations to iron out the difficulties that landed his first order in the courts, the 45th president of the US visited Boeing's South Carolina facility plant over the weekend - toting its part in the US's manufacturing renaissance



US President Trump on Friday hyped the latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner as proof of a re generation of more US factory jobs - overlooking the increasing role of robots on assembly lines with Boeing's own statement stating 30 percent of the parts for the 787 fleet come from foreign factories.



Compared to the existing 787-9, the 787-10 has gone through a fairly serious growth spurt. The new plane is 5.5 metres long (18 feet) longer, giving additional space for 330 passengers in a two-class cabin, a 14 percent improvement over the 290-passenger 787-9.

Boeing also states there's also room for 15 percent more cargo than before, hailing "unprecedented efficiency, with 10 percent better fuel and emissions than the best on offer by the competition and 25 percent better than the airplanes it will replace."