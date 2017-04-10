Mozambique introduces tourist visa on arrival

Cape Town - Mozambique has instituted visas on arrival for tourists regardless of whether or not there is an embassy in their country of origin.

A Government-issued notice has confirmed that citizens from countries that require visas to enter Mozambique will be able to get these on arrival at 44 border posts in Mozambique, including Maputo International Airport, and the Port of Maputo, as well as such border posts as Ressano Garcia, Goba, Ponto D’ouro, Giriyondo, , Vilanculos Airport, Inhambane Airport, Beira Airport, Pemba Airport and Nampula Airport, among others

Dana Tours Director, Natalie Tenzer-Silva, says the new visa regime will improve access to the destination and eliminate any previous confusion around visa applications for international visitors.

“We are thrilled that international visitors, who previously had to apply for visas ahead of arrival if there was an embassy or consulate in their country of origin, are now able to get visas on arrival in Mozambique.

“This will have an incredibly positive impact on Mozambique’s inbound tourism industry and the destination’s status as an international tourism destination of choice,” says Natalie.

The Visa on Arrival regime has already been implemented and international visitors arriving in Mozambique will pay US$50 (or equivalent in Meticais or ZAR) for their dual-entry visa which will be valid for 30 days.

