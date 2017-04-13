SA Active: Sporting events to check out across SA

Cape Town- Keep active during the holidays ahead by taking parts in sports.
Whether it be for fun or competitive, get going! Or if the outdoors aren't for you, grab your buddies and go watch some live sports while having a drink or two.
Wherever you find yourself between 16 to 29 April, we've put together a get-up and go adventures and sporting list of events happening in a city near you.
Cape Town
- Friday Fight Night Pan African Boxing series
Kalakoda Promotions in association with Kwese Sports and Sun International stage the second event of the Friday Fight Night Pan African Boxing series. This event dubbed BIG TOP BEAT DOWN features some of the continent`s most exciting boxers.
Where: Carnival City, Big Top Arena - Carnival City Casino
When: 28 April
Tickets: R150 - R2500
· The 99er MTB Challenge
Test your fitness as a novice or young rider at The 99er MTB Challenge which has 5 routes this year: 60km, 45km, 25km, 12km and 5km.
Where: Durbanville Winelands.
When: 22 April
Tickets: Book here
A free, weekly, 5km timed run open to everyone easy to take part in.
When: 22 April, 08:00 am
Where: Root 44, Audacia Wine Farm.
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
This is a fun walk from Delvera to Warwick where you will even do a tasting of their top class wines. The route is around 6km with a possible waterpoint on the way
This is a fun event with lots of socializing and so that you can enjoy the vineyards, wineland scenery and Stellenbosch outdoors!
When: 23 April 2017
Where: Start at 8:00 and finish at Dirtopia Cafe, Delvera Farm, R44, Stellenbosch t
Tickets: R225 per person. Kids U18 R150 021 884 4752 and will receive juice instead of wine. Booking can be made here https://www.amarider.co.za/login
Contact: 021 884 4752
Johannesburg
- Emirates Lions Vs Jaguares
When: Friday 21 April 2017
Time: 19:00
Where: Emirates Airline Park
Tickets: You can book tickets here
When: 22 April, 08:00 am
Where: Victory Park
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
When: 22 April, 08:00 am
Where: Victory Park
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
- Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC
Orlando Pirates will be hosting Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership league match
When: 26 April, 19:00
Where: Orlando Stadium
Tickets: R100. Book tickets here
Freedom Day Spin Fest is an annual event that celebrates spinning as a sport and is focused on bringing together all members of all races of the communities.
Where: Chamdor Training Centre Kagiso - Chamdor Training Centre
When: 27 April 10 AM
Tickets: R120.00
Child under 3 admitted free.
Early Bird: R80.00
Child (3 to 18): R60.00
Contact: See here for more info here
- Color Me Run 2017 – Pretoria
Distance is 5KM and 10KM Running/Walking and no restrictions in terms of age. Participants will be awarded with medals and goody bags.
When: Saturday, 29 April, 7:00 AM
Where: Ga Rankuwa Community Stadium
Tickets: 5KM- R150
10KM- R180
Durban and surrounds
- The FOREVER Loskop Ultra Marathon
This run hosts thousands of runners, local and international alike, each year and is a great opportunity to improve your Comrades seeding as the route profile is nearly an exact replica of the Comrades route.
Where: Forever Resorts, Loskop Nature Reserve, Mpumalanga
When: 22 April 2017
Tickets: 50km: R290; 21.1km: R185; 4.9km: R35; Temporary License: R30; grand masters (60+): 50% discount on entry fees.
Contact: 060 358 8546
When: 29 April, 08:00 am
Where: Eskom Park
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
When: 29 April, 08:00 am
Where: Eskom Park
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
Port Elizabeth
- Merrel Hobbit Trails Runs
Set yourself off on a wonderful, wandering Hobbit journey by tackling the iconic and notoriously demanding Amathole Hiking Trail of the Eastern Cape as a two day staged run or one of several shorter tracks on offer.
Where: Hogsback, Eastern Cape
When:28 & 29 April 2017
Tickets: R2800
Contact: Email: info@mountainrunner.co.za
When: 29 April, 08:00 am
Where: Falcon Park
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
When: 29 April, 08:00 am
Where: Falcon Park
Tickets: Free but you have to register here first
