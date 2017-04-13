SA Active: Sporting events to check out across SA

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town- Keep active during the holidays ahead by taking parts in sports.

Whether it be for fun or competitive, get going! Or if the outdoors aren't for you, grab your buddies and go watch some live sports while having a drink or two.

Wherever you find yourself between 16 to 29 April, we've put together a get-up and go adventures and sporting list of events happening in a city near you.

Which ones will you be checking out? Or if you have an event to suggest? Email info@traveller24.com.

Cape Town

Friday Fight Night Pan African Boxing series

Kalakoda Promotions in association with Kwese Sports and Sun International stage the second event of the Friday Fight Night Pan African Boxing series. This event dubbed BIG TOP BEAT DOWN features some of the continent`s most exciting boxers.

Where: Carnival City, Big Top Arena - Carnival City Casino

When: 28 April

Tickets: R150 - R2500

· The 99er MTB Challenge

Test your fitness as a novice or young rider at The 99er MTB Challenge which has 5 routes this year: 60km, 45km, 25km, 12km and 5km.

Where: Durbanville Winelands.

When: 22 April

Tickets: Book here

Root44 Park Run

A free, weekly, 5km timed run open to everyone easy to take part in.



When: 22 April, 08:00 am

Where: Root 44, Audacia Wine Farm.

Tickets: Free but you have to register here first

Contact: bruce@parkrun.com





Wine Walk to Warwick

This is a fun walk from Delvera to Warwick where you will even do a tasting of their top class wines. The route is around 6km with a possible waterpoint on the way

This is a fun event with lots of socializing and so that you can enjoy the vineyards, wineland scenery and Stellenbosch outdoors!

When: 23 April 2017

Where: Start at 8:00 and finish at Dirtopia Cafe, Delvera Farm, R44, Stellenbosch t

Tickets: R225 per person. Kids U18 R150 021 884 4752 and will receive juice instead of wine. Booking can be made here https://www.amarider.co.za/login

Contact: 021 884 4752

Johannesburg

Emirates Lions Vs Jaguares

When: Friday 21 April 2017

Time: 19:00

Where: Emirates Airline Park

Tickets: You can book tickets here





Delta Park Park Run

A free, weekly, 5km timed run open to everyone easy to take part in.

When: 22 April, 08:00 am

Where: Victory Park

Tickets: Free but you have to register here first

Contact: bruce@parkrun.com

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC

Orlando Pirates will be hosting Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership league match

When: 26 April, 19:00

Where: Orlando Stadium

Tickets: R100. Book tickets here

Freedom Day Spin Fest

Freedom Day Spin Fest is an annual event that celebrates spinning as a sport and is focused on bringing together all members of all races of the communities.

Where: Chamdor Training Centre Kagiso - Chamdor Training Centre

When: 27 April 10 AM

Tickets: R120.00

Child under 3 admitted free.

Early Bird: R80.00

Child (3 to 18): R60.00

Contact: See here for more info here



Color Me Run 2017 – Pretoria

Distance is 5KM and 10KM Running/Walking and no restrictions in terms of age. Participants will be awarded with medals and goody bags.

When: Saturday, 29 April, 7:00 AM

Where: Ga Rankuwa Community Stadium

Tickets: 5KM- R150

10KM- R180

Durban and surrounds



The FOREVER Loskop Ultra Marathon

This run hosts thousands of runners, local and international alike, each year and is a great opportunity to improve your Comrades seeding as the route profile is nearly an exact replica of the Comrades route.

Where: Forever Resorts, Loskop Nature Reserve, Mpumalanga

When: 22 April 2017

Tickets: 50km: R290; 21.1km: R185; 4.9km: R35; Temporary License: R30; grand masters (60+): 50% discount on entry fees.

Contact: 060 358 8546

Witbank Park Run

A free, weekly, 5km timed run open to everyone easy to take part in.

When: 29 April, 08:00 am

Where: Eskom Park

Tickets: Free but you have to register here first

Contact: bruce@parkrun.com





Port Elizabeth



Merrel Hobbit Trails Runs

Set yourself off on a wonderful, wandering Hobbit journey by tackling the iconic and notoriously demanding Amathole Hiking Trail of the Eastern Cape as a two day staged run or one of several shorter tracks on offer.

Where: Hogsback, Eastern Cape

When:28 & 29 April 2017

Tickets: R2800

Contact: Email: info@mountainrunner.co.za

Lady Slipper Park Run

A free, weekly, 5km timed run open to everyone easy to take part in.

When: 29 April, 08:00 am



Where: Falcon Park

Tickets: Free but you have to register here first

Contact: bruce@parkrun.com





